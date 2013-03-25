(renaming)
City Council debated for more than an hour last night about a motion to rename Neill Street.
Councillor Chris Alemany brought the issue forward, and while his motion to begin a process towards renaming was defeated, a motion to refer the issue to staff for study was passed.
Alemany said the issue is less about A.W. Neill and his speeches supporting a "white British Columbia" and more about reconciliation with First Nations and Japanese Canadians.
He said not making the change means we haven't changed enough from the days and racist views of A.W. Neill
Alemany said he will make sure the issue doesn't get forgotten, and will make a similar presentation at the school board tonight in support of a motion to rename AW Neill School
(westporte lands)
The city has decided to put a large tract of land near Westporte up for sale, and see what development proposals come in.
The 20-acre greenbelt off Russell Street will be advertised with the caveat that any development has to include plans for a public park.
Council had agreed on a similar request for proposals last year, but pulled it shortly before it was published.
The park would have to be 2 acres in size and is meant as a replacement for Westporte Park which the city recently sold to allow Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens to expand.
PORT ALBERNI RCMP ARE ASKING FOR HELP FINDING A MAN THEY BELIEVE MAY IN THE NANAIMO AREA.
MOUNTIES SAY 34-YEAR-OLD TREVOR OAKLEY HASN'T BEEN HEARD FROM SINCE JANUARY 3RD AND WAS REPORTED MISSING ON THE 17TH.
HE TOLD FRIENDS HE HAD MET A WOMAN NAMED PATRICIA NATAUCAPPO IN NANAIMO AND MAY GO VISIT HER, POSSIBLY ON GABRIOLA ISLAND.
OAKLEY IS WHITE, SIX FEET TALL, WITH SHORT GREY-BROWN HAIR, STUBBLE AND HAZEL EYES. HIS PICTURE IS POSTED AT NANAIMO NEWS NOW DOT COM.
IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, CONTACT PORT ALBERNI RCMP.