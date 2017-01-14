News

(opioids) While opioid overdoses haven't doubled like in many other west coast communities, Port Alberni paramedics have certainly seen a noticable increase here. Head of the local Ambulance Service Bruce Patterson said the use of overdose reversing drugs naloxone and narcan has doubled because they often have to use more than one dose to save a patient. Patterson says paramedics already deal with more than 5000 calls per year locally, and the 100 opiod overdose calls that came in last year were definitely noticed by those in the local health services. (klaver) Provincial court judge Brian Klaver will put his gavel down for the final time today, as he retires after 24 years on the bench in Port Alberni. Originally a school teacher and principal in Port Hardy, Klaver went to law school and was soon appointed a judge for Port Alberni in 1992. Despite having to deal with some despicable crimes during his time behind the bench, Klaver recognizes that only a few people are causing a majority of the problems, and says Port Alberni is a fantastic place to live Klaver says he's glad to see that youth crime has almost disappeared from the courts, and things have improved through case conferences instead of trials. A celebration was held for Judge Klaver earlier this week that featured colleagues from throughout his career. (petition) A young Port Alberni man is spearheading a petition against the proposed re-naming of Neill Street. Cameron Stefiuk says he's collected more than 600 signatures on his petition, and another 50 signatures online. He said the issue has been so divisive, that he's been both congratulated and insulted over his efforts. A businessman and homeowner, the 22-year old Stefiuk says he'll be out in front of North Port stores this weekend talking to people and collecting more signatures before making a presentation at the Monday night city council meeting. Sports

After dropping 4-1 and 6-0 decisions in Wenatchee and Penticton to open their weekend road trip, the Bulldogs snapped a three game losing streak with a big 5-4 overtime win over the Centennials yesterday in Merritt. Jake Witkowski led the way with a hat trick, including the overtime winner, while Henry Marshall and Stratton Pickett also scored. With the win, the Dogs are just a single point back of the Nanaimo Clippers for the final Island Division Playoff spot. The Bulldogs visit the Clippers on Friday night, before hosting them at the Dog Pound on Saturday for a huge home and home series.



Wrestlers from Alberni District Secondary School and Junior Members of the Alberni Wrestling Club travelled to Chemanius to compete in the Cougar Invitational on Saturday. The tournament featured wrestlers from all over the Island and Alberni had a strong showing. ADSS finished first in the Senior Boys Division, second in the Senior Girls, second in the Junior Boys and third in the Junior Girls Division. The Cougar Invitational featured three age divisions; Senior – Grades 10 to 12, Junior -Grades 7 to 9 and Elementary – Grades 3 to 6. As predicted the ADSS Armada won the Senior Boys Division. Trevor Barker (54kg), Isaac McDonald (60kg), Aaron Badovinac (74kg), Daniel Spencer (78kg), Jayce Clayton (84kg), Trenton Vanderkooi (110kg), and William Merry (130kg) all went undefeated to claim gold medals in their respective divisions. In the Junior Boys Division ADSS had seven wrestlers competing all of which placed in the top 2. Bobby McKenzie, Ravi Manhas (44kg), Owen Spencer (57kg), Landyn Clayton (74kg), and Scott Coulthart (84kg) wrestled well to finish with gold medals in their weight classes. Rookie wrestler Rajan Khanar showed great potential winning the silver medal at 57kg and Mason Bodnar looked strong in route to the silver medal at 84 kilograms. Six female wrestlers competed for the Armada at the tournament. Paige Maher won the gold medal in the 75 kg Junior Girls Division. Morgan Dagenais (Sr. 67kg), Kyla McAuley (Sr. 110kg), and Anna Frost (Jr. 52kg) lost just one match to finish in second place in their divisions. Miranda Barker (Jr. 75kg) and Mackenzie Boudreau (Sr. 60 kg) both finished with bronze medals in their divisions. In addition to the strong contingent of wrestlers from ADSS, 17 Junior Club wrestlers travelled to Chemanius to compete. Four Grade 7s had ADSS coaches excited about their recruits for next year. Cole Robinson (52kg) and Brenden Iversen (44kg) both finished second in the Junior Boys Division while Cooper Day (40 kg) and Austin Caton (56kg) finished fourth. Alberni’s results in the elementary division were impressive. Rowan Cole (31kg), Evan McLeod (32kg), Justin Elliot (41kg), Caitlyn Baker (43kg), Keanna Sept (49kg), and Cameron Maher (53kg) impressed coaches finishing first in their divisions. Anika Elder (2nd 29kg), Alex Bielert (4th 33 kg), Alex McKenzie (4th 34 kg), Riley Dannenberg (3rd 37kg), Jax Robinson (2nd 38 kg), Leeam Dannenberg (2nd 41kg), and Grant Coulthart (2nd 67kg) all had equally strong showings. Alberni wrestlers will be training hard in preparation for the Western Canadian Age Class in Kamloops this week. Plans are also underway for the Alberni Armada Invitational at ADSS February 3rd and 4th. Men's Non Contact Hockey League



Friday January 13

Challenge Cup

Skytec 3 vs C Division Allstars 1

Hetherington 4 vs Blue Marlin 2



Sunday January 15

Macdermotts 8 vs Coulsons 2



Ladies Non Contact Hockey

Sunday January 15

HOCKEY BAGS 3 vs Bombers 0



Vancouver Island Ladies Hockey Leauge

Saturday January 14, 2017

Fuller Lake Shooters 3 vs JAL Design Panthers 2









