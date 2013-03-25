Grant Belous

News

(softwood)
 
The United States has initiated another battle over softwood lumber, and Canadian producers are bracing for possible layoffs.
 
The U.S. International Trade Commission says softwood lumber products from Canada are subsidized and sold in the United States at less than fair value, injuring American producers.
 
Paul Quinn of RBC Capital Markets said the Americans will likely initially impose a high duty to get Canada to negotiate a deal over a long period that's favourable to the U.S.
 
Canadian softwood producers say the proposed duties would result in job losses and plant closures north of the border.
 
International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada is prepared for any situation and the government will vigorously defend the interests of Canadian workers and producers.
 
 
(green party)
 
With 5 months until the next Provincial election, the governing BC Liberals have yet to announce their candidate for the new riding of Mid-Island Pacific Rim.
 
On Friday, the Green Party announced that Port Alberni artist and kite-surfing advocate Alicia LaRue would be their candidate in the May 9th election.
 
Incumbent MLA Scott Fraser was acclaimed by the NDP more than a month ago to run again in the riding that stretches from Tofino to Cumberland and Fanny Bay.
 

Sports

The Bulldogs picked up a resounding 5-1 win over the Cowichan Valley Capitals Wednesday night at home in their return from the Christmas break. Cayden Kraus led the way with two goals - one of which was shorthanded, while Tristan Bukovec, Alex MacDonald and Jake Witkowski also scored. The Bulldogs out shot the Capitals 47-19 as Brody Claeys picked up the win in net. The Dogs won their second straight Saturday night at home, 4-1 over the Prince George Spruce Kings, with Trevor Cosgrove scoring twice and Cayden Kraus and Alex MacDonald also finding the net. The Bulldogs are on the road Tuesday night in Powell River before a three game weekend that sees them visit Wenatchee, Penticton and Merritt this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

The 62nd Annual Totem Tournament wrapped up on Saturday night at ADSS. Guildford Park won the Boys title, beating Isfeld 60-43 in the title game while Ballenas won the Girls title topping Spectrum 65-57. Maho Nakamura was named the Totem Spirit winner.


Sunday January 8th
Ladies Non Contact Hockey
Stingers 1 vs BREAKERS 4
 
Men's Non Contact HockeyLeague

Friday January 6
Hetherington 5 vs Boston Pizza 3
Coulsons 9 vs Skytec 3
 
Sunday January 8
Hetherington 4 vs Urgels 2

 