(softwood)

The United States has initiated another battle over softwood lumber, and Canadian producers are bracing for possible layoffs.

The U.S. International Trade Commission says softwood lumber products from Canada are subsidized and sold in the United States at less than fair value, injuring American producers.

Paul Quinn of RBC Capital Markets said the Americans will likely initially impose a high duty to get Canada to negotiate a deal over a long period that's favourable to the U.S.

Canadian softwood producers say the proposed duties would result in job losses and plant closures north of the border.

International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada is prepared for any situation and the government will vigorously defend the interests of Canadian workers and producers.

(green party)

With 5 months until the next Provincial election, the governing BC Liberals have yet to announce their candidate for the new riding of Mid-Island Pacific Rim.

On Friday, the Green Party announced that Port Alberni artist and kite-surfing advocate Alicia LaRue would be their candidate in the May 9th election.

Incumbent MLA Scott Fraser was acclaimed by the NDP more than a month ago to run again in the riding that stretches from Tofino to Cumberland and Fanny Bay.