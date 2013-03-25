(MONEY RETURNED)

A Port Alberni woman has confirmed a Calgary man's faith in humanity after he lost $450 cash on Wednesday.

James Rolfe was in Port Alberni visiting his daughter for the holidays and won the money at the Chances casino

He accidently dropped the cash when walking down Johnston Road where it was found by Bev Ross, who reported it to us here at The PEAK.

After posting it on our facebook page Ross was soon contacted by the 78-year old Rothe who said it solidified his love for Port Alberni.

Bev Ross said she's a firm believer in the golden rule

Rolfe insisted on giving Ross some reward money which she tried to decline but eventually accepted.