News

(new engineer) The city has hired a new engineer, after Guy Cicon resigned seven months ago. Kamruz Zaman has been the Director of Engineering, Planning, and Development in Kindersley Saskatchewan for the past 6 years, and previous to that was in Chestermere Alberta City of Port Alberni CAO Tim Pley says they wanted someone from a smaller, rather than a larger city Pley said Zaman will arrive with his family later next month and begin work on projects that have been at a stalemate since Cicon left.



(Quebec-Mosque-Shooting) More than 60 people gathered in front of city hall Monday night to speak out against the hate and racism that caused the tragic shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six men and wounded 19 others. Port Alberni mayor Mike Ruttan said it's important to show we're opposed to everything surrounding the attack. Ruttan recognized there has been a disturbing rise in racism in Port Alberni recently, and said the city is working with First Nations and community groups to encourage positive discussions. Alberni - Comox MP Gord Johns sent a message from Ottawa to the group, saying there is no greater violation than to attack a sanctuary of peace and reflection, and encouraged evryone to speak up in the face of intolerance and hatred. (hate vandalism) Port Alberni RCMP are investigating a case of vandalism they say could also be classified as a hate crime. The back of a car parked in Cherry Creek was vandalized on Sunday by someone who scrawled symbols on it using a marker. The drawings were promptly removed by the vehicles owner, and police say there were no other vandalism complaints in the area. Port Alberni RCMP Corporal Amelia Hayden said police take matters that may be hate or bias motivated seriously, and all incidents such as this are fully investigated. Building the new waste management system, fine-tuning the water system, and developing an asset management program will be among his first priorities. Sports

The Bulldogs went 1 and 1 on home ice over the weekend. They opened with a 5-2 win over the Cowichan Valley Capitals at home on Friday night. Cayden Kraus scored twice, including once while shorthanded, while Cam Kuhl - with his first career goal, Tristan Bukovec and Keith Anderson also found the net. The Dogs dropped a 6-2 decision to the Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday night. Kyle Kaufmann and Trevor Cosgrove had the Bulldog goals. The Dogs trailed 3-2 with less than 10 minutes to play before the Grizzlies added an insurance marker while shorthanded followed by two power play goals in the final two minutes to complete the scoring. The Bulldogs are next in action Wednesday night when they visit the Capitals in Duncan.



The 34th Annual Alberni Armada Invitational Wrestling Tournament runs February 3-4, 2017 in the ADSS gyms. Action at the 34th Invitational begins on Friday with morning weigh-ins for boys and girls in the Cadet and Juvenile divisions at 9 am at ADSS followed by a dual meet between the ADSS wrestling team and Winston Churchill High School of Calgary. Official Opening Ceremonies for the Invitational are scheduled for 1:30 pm Friday afternoon. Tournament action gets underway at 2pm and runs to at least 8:30 pm that evening all at ADSS. Organizers expect the very exciting semi-finals to start around 7 pm Friday evening but get there early. There is no gate cost.Tournament action will start again Saturday at 8:30 am with the preliminaries continuing until at about 10:30 am. From about 10:30 am to noon will be matches for 5th and 6th as well as 3rd and 4th places in each weight class.. Finals are scheduled to start close to 12:30 pm and will run until close to 4 pm. Again on Saturday admission is free but space will be limited. Ladies Non Contact Hockey

Monday January 30th

SHOOTERS 3 vs Breakers 2 AMG Stingers 1 vs HOCKEY BAGS 3

Men's Non Contact Hockey League



Sunday January 29

Ice Hawks 2 vs Killer Beers 4

Gunners 5 vs Shockers 2

Thrashers 5 vs Icemen 2

Pylons 5 vs Rebels 4

Monday January 30

Ice Hawks 6 vs Stars 3

A&B Division



Thursday January 26

Magic Moments 2 vs Coulsons 8

MacDermotts 5 vs Boston Pizza 3

C Division



Pylons 2 vs Ice Hawks 4

