British Columbia's N-D-P leader wants the province to stop exporting so-called raw logs for manufacturing.
John Horgan says there has been a 600% increase in raw log exports since the Liberals came to power, and more jobs can be created if B-C changed the practice.
Horgan says only logs that can't be used in B-C communities, mills and wood-product manufacturing should be allowed to be shipped elsewhere.
660-thousand metric tonnes of raw logs were shipped out of Port Alberni last year, a 2% increase over 2015.
(domestic violence)
The Port Alberni RCMP's specialized domestic violence unit remained active last year as spousal assault continue to be a huge problem here, with an average of more than 120 reported cases each year.
Inspector Brian Hunter says police work with the Alberni Community and Womens Services and the local crown counsel office to make sure victims of spousal violence get the help and support they need
Hunter said in the one week period between Christmas and New Years Day, police were involved in 20 reported cases of domestic violence.