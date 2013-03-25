News

(budget) City infrastructure is the focus of budget discussions this year. City of Port Alberni CAO Tim Pley says they plan to increase taxpayer funded infrastructure spending by a whopping 300% - from $770,000 last year to $2.8 million by 2021. He said inadequate funding for infrastructure renewal has become a critical issue, and increased industrial taxes could help address infrastructure spending when their tax freeze ends in 2018, while making day-to-day operations less dependent on tax revenue from heavy industry. (ag fair) The 6th annual island agriculture show starts today at Glenwood Center and runs until Saturday. The event is funded by the Cowichan, Comox, and Alberni-Clayoquot regional districts, and this is Port Alberni's first time as host community. Regional Economic Development Manager Pat Deakin says the Alberni event will also include information sessions on aquaculture and Aboriginal fisheries The Hupacasath First Nation will talk about their farming project, and unveil their bigleaf maple syrup product being marketed as Kleekoot Gold. Deakin said farmers from around the island will see the diversity and opportunities in the Alberni Valley, and allows agrarians to meet, mingle, and discuss issues of importance to island farmers (city budget) City taxpayers are looking at a 3% tax increase this year, and a 15% increase over 5 years according to documents presented at the initial draft budget meeting last night. Mayor Mike Ruttan said staff attrition over the next few years, and a strong focus on infrastructure repair, will result in more things getting done over the next 5 years. 2017 is the final year of the industrial tax freeze, and from 2018 on they'll see a similar increase to that faced by residents and businesses. Council will now launch a series of roundtables with council and the public asking questions of the managers, which Ruttan says is more collaborative than past budget processes. (real estate) House prices are finally starting to climb again in Port Alberni, after being stagnant for the past 5 years. According to the MLS Home Price Index, the benchmark price for a single family home in Port Alberni is $216,000, a 16% increase from last January. The increase is similar to that in Campbell River, but less than the 21% increase being seen in Nanaimo and the Comox Valley. According to the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board, we are still in a sellers market due in part to a lack of inventory. 17 homes in Port Alberni sold last month, a 13% increase over the 15 that sold in January 2016. Sports

The Bulldogs picked up a big two points with a 6-2 win over the Capitals in Duncan on Wednesday night to pull within two points of the Nanaimo Clippers for the final Island Division playoff spot. The Bulldogs scored once on the power play, and twice while shorthanded and led 2-0 after the first and 3-1 after the second. Jake Witkowski led the way with two goals, with Trevor Cosgrove, Alex MacDonald, Ryan Steele and Paul Savage also found the net. Brody Claeys stopped 36 shots to earn second star honours. The Bulldogs are next in action Saturday at home when they host the Nanaimo Clippers.



The 34th Annual Alberni Armada Invitational Wrestling Tournament runs February 3-4, 2017 in the ADSS gyms. Action at the 34th Invitational begins on Friday with morning weigh-ins for boys and girls in the Cadet and Juvenile divisions at 9 am at ADSS followed by a dual meet between the ADSS wrestling team and Winston Churchill High School of Calgary. Official Opening Ceremonies for the Invitational are scheduled for 1:30 pm Friday afternoon. Tournament action gets underway at 2pm and runs to at least 8:30 pm that evening all at ADSS. Organizers expect the very exciting semi-finals to start around 7 pm Friday evening but get there early. There is no gate cost.Tournament action will start again Saturday at 8:30 am with the preliminaries continuing until at about 10:30 am. From about 10:30 am to noon will be matches for 5th and 6th as well as 3rd and 4th places in each weight class.. Finals are scheduled to start close to 12:30 pm and will run until close to 4 pm. Again on Saturday admission is free but space will be limited. Ladies Non Contact Hockey

Monday January 30th

SHOOTERS 3 vs Breakers 2 AMG Stingers 1 vs HOCKEY BAGS 3

Men's Non Contact Hockey League



Sunday January 29

Ice Hawks 2 vs Killer Beers 4

Gunners 5 vs Shockers 2

Thrashers 5 vs Icemen 2

Pylons 5 vs Rebels 4

Monday January 30

Ice Hawks 6 vs Stars 3

A&B Division



Thursday January 26

Magic Moments 2 vs Coulsons 8

MacDermotts 5 vs Boston Pizza 3

C Division



Pylons 2 vs Ice Hawks 4

