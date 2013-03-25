The city has hired a new engineer, after Guy Cicon resigned seven months ago.
Kamruz Zaman has been the Director of Engineering, Planning, and Development in Kindersley Saskatchewan for the past 6 years, and previous to that was in Chestermere Alberta
City of Port Alberni CAO Tim Pley says they wanted someone from a smaller, rather than a larger city
Pley said Zaman will arrive with his family later next month and begin work on projects that have been at a stalemate since Cicon left.
Building the new waste management system, fine-tuning the water system, and developing an asset management program will be among his first priorities.
(Quebec-Mosque-Shooting)
More than 60 people gathered in front of city hall Monday night to speak out against the hate and racism that caused the tragic shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six men and wounded 19 others.
Port Alberni mayor Mike Ruttan said it's important to show we're opposed to everything surrounding the attack.
Ruttan recognized there has been a disturbing rise in racism in Port Alberni recently, and said the city is working with First Nations and community groups to encourage positive discussions.
Alberni - Comox MP Gord Johns sent a message from Ottawa to the group, saying there is no greater violation than to attack a sanctuary of peace and reflection, and encouraged evryone to speak up in the face of intolerance and hatred.
(hate vandalism)
Port Alberni RCMP are investigating a case of vandalism they say could also be classified as a hate crime.
The back of a car parked in Cherry Creek was vandalized on Sunday by someone who scrawled symbols on it using a marker.
The drawings were promptly removed by the vehicles owner, and police say there were no other vandalism complaints in the area.
Port Alberni RCMP Corporal Amelia Hayden said police take matters that may be hate or bias motivated seriously, and all incidents such as this are fully investigated.