News

(raw logs) British Columbia's N-D-P leader wants the province to stop exporting so-called raw logs for manufacturing.



John Horgan says there has been a 600% increase in raw log exports since the Liberals came to power, and more jobs can be created if B-C changed the practice. He said Port Alberni's proposal for a small-log mill is exactly the kind of plan he believes will help keep manufacturing jobs here Horgan says only logs that can't be used in B-C communities, mills and wood-product manufacturing should be allowed to be shipped elsewhere.



660-thousand metric tonnes of raw logs were shipped out of Port Alberni last year, a 2% increase over 2015. (domestic violence) The Port Alberni RCMP's specialized domestic violence unit remained active last year as spousal assault continue to be a huge problem here, with an average of more than 120 reported cases each year. Inspector Brian Hunter says police work with the Alberni Community and Womens Services and the local crown counsel office to make sure victims of spousal violence get the help and support they need Hunter said in the one week period between Christmas and New Years Day, police were involved in 20 reported cases of domestic violence. Sports

The Bulldogs went 1 and 1 on home ice over the weekend. They opened with a 5-2 win over the Cowichan Valley Capitals at home on Friday night. Cayden Kraus scored twice, including once while shorthanded, while Cam Kuhl - with his first career goal, Tristan Bukovec and Keith Anderson also found the net. The Dogs dropped a 6-2 decision to the Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday night. Kyle Kaufmann and Trevor Cosgrove had the Bulldog goals. The Dogs trailed 3-2 with less than 10 minutes to play before the Grizzlies added an insurance marker while shorthanded followed by two power play goals in the final two minutes to complete the scoring. The Bulldogs are next in action Wednesday night when they visit the Capitals in Duncan.





The ADSS Armada Wrestling team had an outstanding team performance this weekend at the prestigious Western Canada Age Class in Kamloops. The Armada won the team title and individually ADSS had gold medal performances from Lane Harris, Owen Spencer, Ravi Manhas, Aaron Badovinac, William Merry, Jayce Clayton, Jayden Iversen, and Morgan Dagenais. Aaron Badovinac was voted Most Outstanding Juvenile Male Wrestler and didn't give up a single point to any of his opponents. Capturing silver medals for the Armada were Paige Maher, Scott Coulthart, Trevor Barker and Seth Price while Trenton Vanderkooi, and Daniel Spencer won Bronze. The annual Alberni Armada Invitational is coming up February 3rd and 4th with up to 500 of the best wrestlers in Western Canada attending.



Men's Non Contact Hockey League



Friday January 20

Skytec 1 vs Boston Pizza 8

Coulsons 8 vs Urgels 6



Sunday January 22

Coulsons 8 vs Blue Marlin 1

Ladies Non Contact Hockey

Sunday January 22

BREAKERS 4 vs HOCKEY BAGS 4