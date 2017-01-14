News

(pedophile) A 47-year old Port Alberni man will be spending the next 4 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting children within his family.



The man, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, was initially arrested by police due to a child pornography sting.



While being interrogated he admitted to sexually abusing his nieces and nephews in the 1980’s and 90’s.



At least one of his victims later turned to drugs and crime, and traces it back to his being abused as a small child.



The developmentally challenged man was found in possession of 500 videos and 4500 photos downloaded to his computer in the past few years, and was sentenced on Friday for sexually assaulting 4 children. (huuayaht) The federal government is appealing a decision to award $13.9 million in compensation to the Huu-ay-aht First Nation over a historical logging dispute. The award was made in December by the Specific Claims Tribunal, which hears claims by First Nations against the federal government regarding past wrongs. The tribunal found in 2014 that the federal government failed in its duty to the community relating to logging contracts between 1948 and 1969. Huu-ay-aht chief councillor Robert Dennis called the announcement 'outrageous', after they had spent decades fighting for compensation, and had put their trust in Canada’s judicial processes. Dennis said the decision to appeal flies in the face of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s commitment to reconciliation, and is actually ongoing confrontation with Canada’s indigenous peoples. Sports



After dropping 4-1 and 6-0 decisions in Wenatchee and Penticton to open their weekend road trip, the Bulldogs snapped a three game losing streak with a big 5-4 overtime win over the Centennials yesterday in Merritt. Jake Witkowski led the way with a hat trick, including the overtime winner, while Henry Marshall and Stratton Pickett also scored. With the win, the Dogs are just a single point back of the Nanaimo Clippers for the final Island Division Playoff spot. The Bulldogs visit the Clippers on Friday night, before hosting them at the Dog Pound on Saturday for a huge home and home series.



Wrestlers from Alberni District Secondary School and Junior Members of the Alberni Wrestling Club travelled to Chemanius to compete in the Cougar Invitational on Saturday. The tournament featured wrestlers from all over the Island and Alberni had a strong showing. ADSS finished first in the Senior Boys Division, second in the Senior Girls, second in the Junior Boys and third in the Junior Girls Division. The Cougar Invitational featured three age divisions; Senior – Grades 10 to 12, Junior -Grades 7 to 9 and Elementary – Grades 3 to 6. As predicted the ADSS Armada won the Senior Boys Division. Trevor Barker (54kg), Isaac McDonald (60kg), Aaron Badovinac (74kg), Daniel Spencer (78kg), Jayce Clayton (84kg), Trenton Vanderkooi (110kg), and William Merry (130kg) all went undefeated to claim gold medals in their respective divisions. In the Junior Boys Division ADSS had seven wrestlers competing all of which placed in the top 2. Bobby McKenzie, Ravi Manhas (44kg), Owen Spencer (57kg), Landyn Clayton (74kg), and Scott Coulthart (84kg) wrestled well to finish with gold medals in their weight classes. Rookie wrestler Rajan Khanar showed great potential winning the silver medal at 57kg and Mason Bodnar looked strong in route to the silver medal at 84 kilograms. Six female wrestlers competed for the Armada at the tournament. Paige Maher won the gold medal in the 75 kg Junior Girls Division. Morgan Dagenais (Sr. 67kg), Kyla McAuley (Sr. 110kg), and Anna Frost (Jr. 52kg) lost just one match to finish in second place in their divisions. Miranda Barker (Jr. 75kg) and Mackenzie Boudreau (Sr. 60 kg) both finished with bronze medals in their divisions. In addition to the strong contingent of wrestlers from ADSS, 17 Junior Club wrestlers travelled to Chemanius to compete. Four Grade 7s had ADSS coaches excited about their recruits for next year. Cole Robinson (52kg) and Brenden Iversen (44kg) both finished second in the Junior Boys Division while Cooper Day (40 kg) and Austin Caton (56kg) finished fourth. Alberni’s results in the elementary division were impressive. Rowan Cole (31kg), Evan McLeod (32kg), Justin Elliot (41kg), Caitlyn Baker (43kg), Keanna Sept (49kg), and Cameron Maher (53kg) impressed coaches finishing first in their divisions. Anika Elder (2nd 29kg), Alex Bielert (4th 33 kg), Alex McKenzie (4th 34 kg), Riley Dannenberg (3rd 37kg), Jax Robinson (2nd 38 kg), Leeam Dannenberg (2nd 41kg), and Grant Coulthart (2nd 67kg) all had equally strong showings. Alberni wrestlers will be training hard in preparation for the Western Canadian Age Class in Kamloops this week. Plans are also underway for the Alberni Armada Invitational at ADSS February 3rd and 4th. Men's Non Contact Hockey League



Friday January 13

Challenge Cup

Skytec 3 vs C Division Allstars 1

Hetherington 4 vs Blue Marlin 2



Sunday January 15

Macdermotts 8 vs Coulsons 2



Ladies Non Contact Hockey

Sunday January 15

HOCKEY BAGS 3 vs Bombers 0



Vancouver Island Ladies Hockey Leauge

Saturday January 14, 2017

Fuller Lake Shooters 3 vs JAL Design Panthers 2









