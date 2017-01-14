(opioids)
While opioid overdoses haven't doubled like in many other west coast communities, Port Alberni paramedics have certainly seen a noticable increase here.
Head of the local Ambulance Service Bruce Patterson said the use of overdose reversing drugs naloxone and narcan has doubled because they often have to use more than one dose to save a patient.
Patterson says paramedics already deal with more than 5000 calls per year locally, and the 100 opiod overdose calls that came in last year were definitely noticed by those in the local health services.
(klaver)
Provincial court judge Brian Klaver will put his gavel down for the final time today, as he retires after 24 years on the bench in Port Alberni.
Originally a school teacher and principal in Port Hardy, Klaver went to law school and was soon appointed a judge for Port Alberni in 1992.
Despite having to deal with some despicable crimes during his time behind the bench, Klaver recognizes that only a few people are causing a majority of the problems, and says Port Alberni is a fantastic place to live
Klaver says he's glad to see that youth crime has almost disappeared from the courts, and things have improved through case conferences instead of trials.
A celebration was held for Judge Klaver earlier this week that featured colleagues from throughout his career.
(petition)
A young Port Alberni man is spearheading a petition against the proposed re-naming of Neill Street.
Cameron Stefiuk says he's collected more than 600 signatures on his petition, and another 50 signatures online.
He said the issue has been so divisive, that he's been both congratulated and insulted over his efforts.
A businessman and homeowner, the 22-year old Stefiuk says he'll be out in front of North Port stores this weekend talking to people and collecting more signatures before making a presentation at the Monday night city council meeting.