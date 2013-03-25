News

(crime stats) Crime in Port Alberni jumped significantly last year in all categories. The overall crime rate jumped by 10% last year, from 2062 total criminal code offenses, to 2268 - the highest in 5 years Port Alberni RCMP Inspector Brian Hunter said minor crimes committed by a few chronic offenders drove up the stats. Property crimes and violent crimes were both up 6%, and drug offenses shot up by 50% over 2015, which had been a record low year for drug charges. Total calls for service were up 2.5% last year to 8929 calls. (neill school) City councillor Chris Alemany went before the Board of Education last night, asking them to change the name of A.W. Neill Elementary School. The father of two children who attend Neill, said the students there are the same age as those First Nations children A.W. Neill ordered be sent to horrific Indian Residential Schools. Board chair Pam Craig said the trustees will begin discussions on the issue, and on whether to begin a process towards a re-naming, that would include public consultation meetings. Craig said she's unsure if the board can meet Alemany's request that the name be changed before the start of the next school year.

(renaming) City Council debated for more than an hour last night about a motion to rename Neill Street. Councillor Chris Alemany brought the issue forward, and while his motion to begin a process towards renaming was defeated, a motion to refer the issue to staff for study was passed. Alemany said the issue is less about A.W. Neill and his speeches supporting a "white British Columbia" and more about reconciliation with First Nations and Japanese Canadians. He said not making the change means we haven't changed enough from the days and racist views of A.W. Neill Alemany said he will make sure the issue doesn't get forgotten, and will make a similar presentation at the school board tonight in support of a motion to rename AW Neill School

(westporte lands) The city has decided to put a large tract of land near Westporte up for sale, and see what development proposals come in. The 20-acre greenbelt off Russell Street will be advertised with the caveat that any development has to include plans for a public park. Council had agreed on a similar request for proposals last year, but pulled it shortly before it was published. The park would have to be 2 acres in size and is meant as a replacement for Westporte Park which the city recently sold to allow Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens to expand. PORT ALBERNI RCMP ARE ASKING FOR HELP FINDING A MAN THEY BELIEVE MAY IN THE NANAIMO AREA. MOUNTIES SAY 34-YEAR-OLD TREVOR OAKLEY HASN'T BEEN HEARD FROM SINCE JANUARY 3RD AND WAS REPORTED MISSING ON THE 17TH. HE TOLD FRIENDS HE HAD MET A WOMAN NAMED PATRICIA NATAUCAPPO IN NANAIMO AND MAY GO VISIT HER, POSSIBLY ON GABRIOLA ISLAND. OAKLEY IS WHITE, SIX FEET TALL, WITH SHORT GREY-BROWN HAIR, STUBBLE AND HAZEL EYES. HIS PICTURE IS POSTED AT NANAIMO NEWS NOW DOT COM. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, CONTACT PORT ALBERNI RCMP. Sports

The Bulldogs saw their losing streak reach three games with a 5-3 loss at home Wednesday night to the Victoria Grizzlies. The Dogs trailed 1-0 just 25 seconds into the game, and 2-0 after the first. They battled back to tie it on two separate occasions in the second at 2-2 and 3-3, before the Grizzlies scored the eventual winner late in the period for a 4-3 lead before icing it into an empty net in the dying seconds to complete the scoring. Trevor Cosgrove, Connor Welsh and Nicholas Rasovic accounted for the Bulldogs offense. The Dogs conclude a four game home stand this weekend when they host the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Friday and the Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday.



The ADSS Armada Wrestling team had an outstanding team performance this weekend at the prestigious Western Canada Age Class in Kamloops. The Armada won the team title and individually ADSS had gold medal performances from Lane Harris, Owen Spencer, Ravi Manhas, Aaron Badovinac, William Merry, Jayce Clayton, Jayden Iversen, and Morgan Dagenais. Aaron Badovinac was voted Most Outstanding Juvenile Male Wrestler and didn't give up a single point to any of his opponents. Capturing silver medals for the Armada were Paige Maher, Scott Coulthart, Trevor Barker and Seth Price while Trenton Vanderkooi, and Daniel Spencer won Bronze. The annual Alberni Armada Invitational is coming up February 3rd and 4th with up to 500 of the best wrestlers in Western Canada attending.



